12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended 12 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during a special operation conducted off Point Pedro, Jaffna today (27).

The North Central Naval Command had spotted a cluster of Indian fishing boats while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Point Pedro.

In response, the Northern Naval Command had deployed its Fast Attack Craft to send away a cluster of Indian fishing boats.

The operation has resulted in the seizure of the Indian boat and the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen who continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters.

The seized boat together with Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

Including the apprehension of this operation, the Navy has held 62 Indian fishing boats and 462 Indian fishermen in island waters thus far in 2024 and handed them over to authorities for legal action.