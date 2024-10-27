Both current President and I are rulers without majority: Ranil

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake lacks a parliamentary majority, similar to himself.

He made these remarks while attending a public meeting held by the New Democratic Front in Negombo this morning (27).

“If you look into his list, I don’t know whether his government can last three months or at least three weeks. We need experienced people for the country to run. We ask to put experienced people forward. He can last at least for three years only if he has a majority,” the former president added.

“They tell me to stay at home if I lose. I lost, I accept that. I contested the presidential election. The majority did not vote for me. So I lost, but the majority did not vote for him either,” Wickremesinghe said.

The former president further pointed out that Dissanayake also failed to secure 51% of the vote, stating that both he and the current president are presidents without a majority.

“I am the former President without a majority. He is the current President without a majority. Neither he has it, nor me. That is what’s special. We are both the same”, he added.