SLAF Commander calls on Pakistan Air Force chief, discuss regional security

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, had visited Pakistan to observe Exercise Indus Shield-2024 and paid an official call on the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad yesterday (25).

The key topics focused on regional security and operational cooperation, Sri Lanka Air Force said in a statement.

The Exercise Indus Shield-2024, a leading military exercise in the region, displayed Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) advanced multi-domain warfighting capabilities, with Air Chiefs and senior military officials from allied countries attending. The exercise emphasized the importance of global Air Forces’ collaboration.

Air Marshal Rajapaksa was accorded a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out PAF contingent, the statement added.

In their discussions, the PAF Chief had shared insights into Pakistan’s ongoing modernization initiatives and outlined goals focused on adapting to future warfare.

He had highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two air forces and emphasized further strengthening cooperation, especially in training, maintenance and capability building, SLAF mentioned.

Air Marshal Rajapaksa commended Pakistan Air Force’s advancements in indigenization and praised the high standards of professionalism displayed during the exercise.

He expressed a desire to deepen cooperation between the two air forces, with a particular focus on enhancing operational competencies, the statement highlighted.

The SLAF Commander’s visit also included a tour of Pakistan’s National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where he received briefings on PAF’s operational capabilities, according to SLAF.