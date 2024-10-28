PUCSL to request additional information from CEB on electricity tariff revision

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that it will take steps today (28) to inform the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to request additional information regarding the electricity tariff revision.

For the third quarterly review of this year, the CEB recently submitted a proposal for a tariff revision to the commission.

PUCSL Director of Corporate Communications Jayanath Herath stated that the proposed reviews are scheduled to be discussed by PUCSL officials today.

If additional amendments are required by the commission and further actions are necessary, the electricity board will be informed via a letter.