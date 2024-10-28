Notorious drug trafficker Bakery Jana arrested in special operation

October 28, 2024   09:15 am

An organized criminal and large-scale drug trafficker, known as ‘Marvin Jana’ or ‘Bakery Jana,’ has been apprehended in Sri Lanka after successfully evading security forces for some time.

During a special operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) on October 26, ‘Bakery Jana’ was arrested with crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ice.’ The raid took place at No. 24/1/1, First Lane, Dewalamulla Junction, Dehiwala Road, in the Boralasgamuwa Police Division. 

The 45-year-old suspect, a resident of Attidiya, Dehiwala, was arrested while in possession of 17 grams and 60 milligrams of ‘ice’ while traveling in a car to carry out smuggling activities. 

The suspect has been handed over to Boralasgamuwa Police Station for further investigation.

