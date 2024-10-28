President to receive report on national rice and paddy stocks today

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) is set to deliver the report on the current stocks of rice and paddy available in Sri Lanka to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (28).

This assessment comes following the President’s directive to gauge the rice supply amidst a market shortage of several varieties, including nadu, white, and red raw rice.

In response to the instructions, CAA officers conducted inspections in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts on Saturday and Sunday.

During these inspections, they gathered data on stock levels at large and medium-scale rice mills and engaged with mill workers regarding the availability and distribution of rice and paddy.

The findings are expected to aid the government in addressing the supply issues affecting key rice varieties.