President to receive report on national rice and paddy stocks today

President to receive report on national rice and paddy stocks today

October 28, 2024   10:35 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) is set to deliver the report on the current stocks of rice and paddy available in Sri Lanka to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (28). 

This assessment comes following the President’s directive to gauge the rice supply amidst a market shortage of several varieties, including nadu, white, and red raw rice.

In response to the instructions, CAA officers conducted inspections in the Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, and Hambantota districts on Saturday and Sunday. 

During these inspections, they gathered data on stock levels at large and medium-scale rice mills and engaged with mill workers regarding the availability and distribution of rice and paddy.

The findings are expected to aid the government in addressing the supply issues affecting key rice varieties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera

'None of us hope to depend on politics' - Dilith Jayaweera