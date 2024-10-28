President reveals number of Cabinet Ministers to be appointed after polls

October 28, 2024   11:12 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake underscored the urgent need for a political overhaul to steer the country toward genuine progress. Highlighting the growing public disillusionment with politics, he labeled the current political landscape as tainted by unethical practices.

Addressing a public rally held in Kalutara, the President said: “We have a lot of work to do. First, we need to change the politics of our country if we are to rebuild it. For too long, politics here has been treated as a business. What we see in Parliament often resembles a spectacle—members jumping around, wielding chili powder, bringing knives, and engaging in disruptive behavior on the chamber floor.”

He further criticized the shielding of lawmakers from accountability, referencing a recent no confidence motion against the former health minister over allegations of medicine theft. He described a Parliament populated by “lawbreakers and extortionists,” stating that the political environment has become “unpleasant and corrupt.”

President Dissanayake declared that November 14 will mark a significant “Shramadhana”—a national act of cleaning—focused on the Parliament. He urged citizens to view the initiative as an effort to “clean up” the legislature, hinting at a symbolic sweep of corrupt practices from the institution. 

Additionally, President Dissanayake announced his intention to form a streamlined Cabinet of Ministers comprising fewer than 25 members, emphasizing a commitment to efficiency and integrity.

