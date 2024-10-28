Gammanpila challenges Minister Herath to prove allegations against Easter attack investigative committees chair

October 28, 2024   11:53 am

In a press conference held today (28) at the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) party’s headquarters, former MP Udaya Gammanpila challenged Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath to substantiate the allegations of misconduct against retired judge S.I. Alwis. 

Retired High Court Judge Alwis had chaired an investigative committee appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.

Gammanpila questioned the credibility of the accusations made by Minister Herath, calling for transparency in the discourse surrounding the retired judge. He asserted, “Anyone can make accusations, but if an accusation is made, it must be proven with evidence. That’s why I challenged Minister Vijitha Herath to present evidence of Judge Alwis’s alleged misconduct at the next government press conference.”

He further criticized the government’s stance on the committee’s findings, highlighting a lack of response to the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya’s concerns regarding the Alwis committee report. 

“The government, especially its media spokesperson, has yet to address the specific content of the Alwis committee report, which we made public on the 21 October. Instead, they focus on discrediting committee members,” Gammanpila added. 

Gammanpila further stated: “Minister Vijitha Herath has been accused of drunk driving, and questions have been raised about a significant building project in Narahenpita. Who can’t make accusations? But they require proof.”

With another Cabinet press conference scheduled for tomorrow, Gammanpila urged journalists to question Minister Herath for clarity on the evidence supporting these claims. He alleged that dismissing the committee’s findings by tarnishing its members’ reputations has become “the policy and practice of the government.

