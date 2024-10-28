Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Gampaha District parliamentary candidate, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera says that he and his team are dedicated to creating a respectable public service.

During a public meeting in Attanagalla, he highlighted the importance of forming a strong opposition to achieve this goal.

“What should we do to create a respectable public sector in order to elevate the living standards of the people, especially the living standards of the government employees? If we want to give the government employees a program that includes concepts such as education of their children, their accommodation, and raising the expectation of improvement in their life, we should go to the parliament.”

Jayaweera further stated that they will stand as a strong opposition, committed to bringing individuals into the parliament who can benefit from their experience, support those who have already made progress, and strive for the improvement of everyone.