Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that despite former President Ranil Wickramasinghe’s claims about a Cabinet decision to raise government employees’ salaries, the proper procedures were not followed when taking the decision.

Speaking at a public rally in Padukka, she pointed out that even though the former President had announced a salary increase for government employees, the Cabinet decision was made without consulting the Treasury or officials from the Ministry of Finance.

“The decision was announced, but the decision has not been taken after doing the part necessary to implement the decision.”

“What does that say? It is clearly a false promise made during the election period to mislead the people,” she added.