PM Harini responds to ex-Presidents claims on public sector salaries

PM Harini responds to ex-Presidents claims on public sector salaries

October 28, 2024   02:56 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that despite former President Ranil Wickramasinghe’s claims about a Cabinet decision to raise government employees’ salaries, the proper procedures were not followed when taking the decision.

Speaking at a public rally in Padukka, she pointed out that even though the former President had announced a salary increase for government employees, the Cabinet decision was made without consulting the Treasury or officials from the Ministry of Finance. 

“The decision was announced, but the decision has not been taken after doing the part necessary to implement the decision.”

“What does that say? It is clearly a false promise made during the election period to mislead the people,” she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

NPP secures victory in Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

Former President Ranil on the difference between him and the incumbent President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

NPP govt is holding an independent election for first time in the country - President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm