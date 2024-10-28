CSE emerges as second best performer in Asia

October 28, 2024   03:15 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has been placed as the second best performing equity index in Asia.

The CSE has secured the second in Asia as of 25 October 2024, with the All Share Price Index (ASPI) boasting an impressive year-to-date return of 29.65% in USD, according to Bloomberg.

This outstanding performance underscores the resilience of Sri Lanka’s capital market and its growing appeal to both local and international investors, with the daily average turnover for the week ended 25 October 2024, standing at Rs. 3.058 billion. 

Furthermore, the CSE witnessed the last two consecutive trading days (Thursday and Friday) with the daily turnover exceeding Rs. 4.7 billion.

For the same week, the ASPI closed at 12,517.58 points, a single point away from the reigning record for the year. 

Similarly, the S&P SL20 index, which represents the top 20 largest and most liquid stocks, posted robust gains, and closed at 3,759.30 points.

The CSE thus remains an attractive option for investors, maintaining positive momentum and paving the way for enhanced investment opportunities.

