There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has clarified that the United States has not issued a travel ban on Sri Lanka and that the security alert issued recently was only for Americans to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice.

Chung said she is proud of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing collaboration with the government of Sri Lanka to respond to a security threat that resulted in its recent security alert, and pledged to continue working together to support the safety and prosperity of Sri Lanka’s citizens and visitors alike.

Speaking during an event on Monday (28), she stated that one of her duties as a US Ambassador is to ensure the safety and the security of American citizens here in Sri Lanka.

“Globally, all around the world our US Embassies operate under what’s called a duty to warn. If we become aware of a credible, specific security threat, we are required to share that information with our staff, US citizens and the host government,” Chung stated.

She stated that their no double standard policy also means that anytime they alert embassy staff about a specific security concern, they are required to inform US citizens as well.

“This approach is also standard practice worldwide. When we became aware of a specific threat in the Arugam Bay area we shared these known details with Sri Lankan authorities, who responded quickly.”

“We continue to actively coordinate with them on a daily basis and we value our partnership with Sri Lanka’s leadership and security officials whose commitment to safety and transparency is notable,” she further said.

The U.S. Ambassador emphasized that she also wanted to correct some misinformation being spread.

“There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka. Our security alert last week is for Americans to avoid Arugam Bay until further notice. But our overall travel advisory for Sri Lanka remains exactly the same at ‘Level 2’, which has been so for many years.”

She pointed out that this is similar to advisories of many other popular destinations including the Maldives, France and Italy which are all the same at ‘Level 2’. “Sri Lanka remains at ‘Level 2’,” she said.

“We know that continued safety and stability are essential for a thriving tourism sector which we support absolutely. So, we are fully committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to create that secure welcoming environment for all,” Ambassador Chung added.