Laugfs Gas to resolve shortage within next few days

Laugfs Gas PLC has announced that the current shortage of Laughs gas cylinders in the market will be resolved within the next two days.

The Chairman of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. W.K.H. Wegapitiya stated that several regions of the island are experiencing a gas shortage due to distribution issues.

He mentioned that due to the conflict situation in the Middle East the gas stocks imported by the Laughs Company were delayed, and the main Laugfs terminal was flooded.

However, yesterday (28) a ship carrying a cargo of LP gas for Laugfs had arrived at Hambantota port.

Accordingly, the Chairman of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. W.K.H. Wegapitiya stated that gas supplies will be distributed across the island within the next two to three days.