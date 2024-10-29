Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow

The postal voting for the upcoming General Election 2024 is set to commence tomorrow (30).

The Election Commission has announced that postal voting will take place at all police stations, District Secretariats, Election Commission Offices, and the Offices of the IGP, starting tomorrow.

Additionally, it is also allowed to cast postal votes at these offices on November 4.

In addition, for the armed forces and other government institutions, postal voting will be available on November 1 and November 4, the Election Commission said.

The postal voters who could not vote within these days will be allowed to vote at their respective District Secretariat where their workplace is located.

Meanwhile, Rohana Hettiarachchi, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL), has indicated that nearly a thousand officials will be deployed to observe the postal voting process during this year’s General Election.