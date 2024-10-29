New contractor appointed for supply of LPG to Litro Gas Company

New contractor appointed for supply of LPG to Litro Gas Company

October 29, 2024   10:48 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for awarding the contract to M/s OQ Trading Limited for the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Litro Gas Company for the year 2025.

Speaking during the Cabinet press conference held this morning (29), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Vijith Herath stated that tenders had been invited under the single stage double lot system following the international competitive bidding system for the supply of liquefied petroleum gas to Litro Gas Lanka Limited for the year 2025.

Furthermore, he stated that only two suppliers, namely, M/s OQ Trading Limited and MWs Siam Gas Trading Pte Ltd had submitted bids for this purpose, whereas the bid submitted by MWs Siam Gas Trading Pte Ltd was rejected.

Accordingly, on the recommendations of the Technical Appraisal Committee and the Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet, M/s OQ Trading Limited has been approved to be appointed as the substantively responsive bidder for the award of the contract for the supply of LPG Litro Gas Company for the year 2025.

