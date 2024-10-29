Railway Station Masters to launch immediate trade union action

The Railway Station Masters’ Association has decided to launch an immediate trade union action, over issues pertaining to the post of Railway Station Master.

President of the association Sumedha Somarathne stated that they will launch the relevant trade union action if no favorable response is received to their demands within 72 hours starting from yesterday (28).

He further mentioned that they arrived at this decision since no favorable response has been received from the authorities pertaining to issues of the Railway Station Masters including promotions, despite repeated demands.

“The Railway General Manager has arbitrarily halted the implementation of the promotion system that we received through trade union action. We protest against that. But at the same time there are some other things. The minister and the president are told that the administration is working in an attempt to push the department into trade union actions by considering various ranks favorably. If there is no positive answer to this, we will take trade union action on behalf of all railway employees”, he added.