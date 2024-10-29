Petition against IGP appointment: SC allows naming ex-President Ranil as respondent

The Supreme Court has allowed naming former President Ranil Wickremesinghe as a respondent of a petition filed challenging the appointment of Deshabandu Tennakoon as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

A petition filed by the Young Journalists’ Association against Tennakoon’s appointment as the IGP was taken up before the two-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena and Janak de Silva today (29).

During the trial, President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris who appeared for the petitioning party requested the court for permission to name the former President as a respondent of the case.

Accordingly, the judge bench which allowed naming of former President Wickremesinghe as a respondent, also ordered the petition to be recalled on November 11.