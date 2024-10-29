No funds allocated for public service salary increase, govt. says

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that no funds have been allocated to increase salaries for public sector employees, contrary to the previous government’s announcements.

Minister Herath cited findings from a report by Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne, indicating that since January, no financial provision has been made for salary increments within the public sector. “We haven’t even assessed if funds are available for this purpose,” he noted.

Herath further emphasized that although the Cabinet of Ministers can make policy decisions, there is currently no fiscal pathway to implement them.

In 2024, a government directive was issued to adjust public service allowances and pension contributions. However, according to the minister, any relief tied to living expenses remains limited to an interim payment of Rs. 5,000 per month until March 2025, leaving the promised increase in question.

Minister Herath criticized the previous administration’s handling of the issue, stating that “the country was misled,” and pledged transparency moving forward. He assured that while the Cabinet is committed to fulfilling salary promises, a concrete increase will only be feasible starting in 2025.