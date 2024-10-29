Two more suspects have surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando over the illegally acquired BMW car.

The suspects have subsequently been produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested by the CID over an incident of an unregistered luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel premises, and he was remanded until October 30 by Colombo Fort Magistrate.