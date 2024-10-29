Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister

October 29, 2024   01:05 pm

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Vijitha Herath says that a foreign intelligence agency provided information to Sri Lanka’s State Intelligence Service (SIS) about a planned attack in the country, and the security measures were taken accordingly.

Speaking at the Cabinet press conference held today (29), the minister said that the National Security Council (NSC) was convened to make prompt decisions in response to the threat.

He further stated that several suspects have been arrested and produced before the courts and that further investigations are underway in this regard.

However, the minister emphasized that these intelligence agencies were not any sort of foreign influence against the country, noting that the United States had issued a caution regarding travel to the Arugam Bay area but no official travel ban had been imposed.

