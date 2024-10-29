Immediate measures to resolve salary disparities of Teacher Advisors Service, court told

Immediate measures to resolve salary disparities of Teacher Advisors Service, court told

October 29, 2024   01:13 pm

The Attorney General (AG) informed the Supreme Court that immediate measures will be taken to pay the salaries of the Sri Lanka Teacher Advisors’ Service after resolving disparities in their salary scales.

This was communicated to the court by Deputy Solicitor General Yuresha de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the AG when a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by the All Island Teacher Advisors’ Association seeking to resolve the salary disparities was taken up today (29).

Appearing for the petitioning party, Attorney-at-Law Nuwa Bopage stated before the court that the salary scales of the Sri Lanka Teacher Advisors remain lower than the salaries of the teachers and that his clients have undergone a severe injustice through this situation.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that measures will be taken to remove the relevant salary disparities in the near future. 

The court decided to conclude the hearing of the relevant case following the petitioning party agreeing to the facts presented by the Deputy Solicitor General.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)