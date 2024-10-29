Immediate measures to resolve salary disparities of Teacher Advisors Service, court told

The Attorney General (AG) informed the Supreme Court that immediate measures will be taken to pay the salaries of the Sri Lanka Teacher Advisors’ Service after resolving disparities in their salary scales.

This was communicated to the court by Deputy Solicitor General Yuresha de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the AG when a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by the All Island Teacher Advisors’ Association seeking to resolve the salary disparities was taken up today (29).

Appearing for the petitioning party, Attorney-at-Law Nuwa Bopage stated before the court that the salary scales of the Sri Lanka Teacher Advisors remain lower than the salaries of the teachers and that his clients have undergone a severe injustice through this situation.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that measures will be taken to remove the relevant salary disparities in the near future.

The court decided to conclude the hearing of the relevant case following the petitioning party agreeing to the facts presented by the Deputy Solicitor General.