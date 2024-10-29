2 suspects granted bail in Johnstons illegal luxury car case

2 suspects granted bail in Johnstons illegal luxury car case

October 29, 2024   01:57 pm

The two suspects who surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando over the illegally acquired BMW car, have been granted bail.

The duo have been ordered to be released on two surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each, after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested by the CID over an incident of an unregistered luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel premises, and he was remanded until October 30 by Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)