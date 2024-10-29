The two suspects who surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the case against former Minister Johnston Fernando over the illegally acquired BMW car, have been granted bail.

The duo have been ordered to be released on two surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each, after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested by the CID over an incident of an unregistered luxury vehicle allegedly belonging to him found suspiciously parked at a star-class hotel premises, and he was remanded until October 30 by Colombo Fort Magistrate.