TID submits confidential report to court on Arugam Bay investigation

TID submits confidential report to court on Arugam Bay investigation

October 29, 2024   03:39 pm

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that two suspects, who were arrested in relation to the investigations carried out according to the intelligence received regarding a plan to launch a terrorist attack targeting a tourist attraction in Sri Lanka, will be detained further for interrogations.

The investigation officers have also submitted a highly confidential report regarding the progress of investigations to the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today (29).

The Additional Magistrate, who considered the facts presented, ordered the TID to report further progress of the investigations to the court.

On October 23, Israel’s national Security Council had issued an urgent warning to Israeli citizens to leave popular tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka immediately, and classified the Arugam Bay region as a level four threat, advising Israelis to take precautions, such as concealing their Jewish identity and avoiding large gatherings.

It also advised Israelis in other parts of Sri Lanka to exercise caution and avoid holding large public gatherings.

The Russian Embassy and the UK issued a similar warnings to its citizens, urging them to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings.

Security has subsequently been tightened in tourist hotspots across the island including Arugam Bay, while Sri Lanka Police have so far arrested three individuals in connection with the investigations related to the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

Dilith Jayaweera says committed to building a respectable public service (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

President vows to cut down on privileges and expenses of MPs and former Presidents

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)

Sajith Premadasa explains the difference between NPP and SJB (English)