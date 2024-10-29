TID submits confidential report to court on Arugam Bay investigation

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that two suspects, who were arrested in relation to the investigations carried out according to the intelligence received regarding a plan to launch a terrorist attack targeting a tourist attraction in Sri Lanka, will be detained further for interrogations.

The investigation officers have also submitted a highly confidential report regarding the progress of investigations to the Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today (29).

The Additional Magistrate, who considered the facts presented, ordered the TID to report further progress of the investigations to the court.

On October 23, Israel’s national Security Council had issued an urgent warning to Israeli citizens to leave popular tourist areas in southern Sri Lanka immediately, and classified the Arugam Bay region as a level four threat, advising Israelis to take precautions, such as concealing their Jewish identity and avoiding large gatherings.

It also advised Israelis in other parts of Sri Lanka to exercise caution and avoid holding large public gatherings.

The Russian Embassy and the UK issued a similar warnings to its citizens, urging them to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings.

Security has subsequently been tightened in tourist hotspots across the island including Arugam Bay, while Sri Lanka Police have so far arrested three individuals in connection with the investigations related to the incident.