Businessman barred from sharing defamatory info against ex-State Minister on WhatsApp

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a conditional injunction on a businessman from Mannar, preventing him from circulating defamatory information targeting former State Minister Kader Masthan on social media platforms including WhatsApp.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued this order after considering a plaint filed by the former state minister under the Online Safety Act, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, the court has ordered the businessman named as a respondent in the case to appear before the court and present facts on November 12.

The complainant has alleged in his plaint that the respondent was circulating misleading and defamatory videos and information against him through social media including WhatsApp and that it was an illegal act under the Online Security Act.