86 train derailments so far this year

86 train derailments so far this year

October 30, 2024   10:34 am

There have been 86 train derailments during the time elapsed so far this year (2024).

According to sources within the Department of Railways, 139 derailments have occurred in 2023 and the number of train derailments recorded in 2022 is 132.

The numbers from previous years include 115 derailments in 2021 and 98 in 2020, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the Railway Station Masters’ Association has warned of a potential strike if management continues to neglect to provide proper solutions regarding the ongoing train delays and train cancellations.

President of the association Sumedha Somaratne said that stated that a discussion on these concerns is scheduled to be held today (30) with the Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)

PM Harini responds to ex-President's claims on public sector salaries (English)