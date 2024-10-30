86 train derailments so far this year

There have been 86 train derailments during the time elapsed so far this year (2024).

According to sources within the Department of Railways, 139 derailments have occurred in 2023 and the number of train derailments recorded in 2022 is 132.

The numbers from previous years include 115 derailments in 2021 and 98 in 2020, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the Railway Station Masters’ Association has warned of a potential strike if management continues to neglect to provide proper solutions regarding the ongoing train delays and train cancellations.

President of the association Sumedha Somaratne said that stated that a discussion on these concerns is scheduled to be held today (30) with the Minister.