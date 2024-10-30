2024 A/L exam to be held as scheduled

2024 A/L exam to be held as scheduled

October 30, 2024   11:23 am

The Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara urges students appearing for the 2024 Advanced Level examination to download the official schedule exclusively from the Examination Department’s website. 

Speaking at a special press conference held today (30), Jayasundara confirmed that all preparations are complete to conduct the A/L examination from November 25 to December 20, 2024, as scheduled, with no postponement.

Jayasundara noted that the examination dates were determined in March of this year. However, he raised concerns about misinformation circulating on social media, which has created uncertainty among students regarding the exam schedule. 

The Exams Commissioner General emphasized that the students should rely solely on announcements from the Examination Department, advising candidates not to be misled by social media advertisements or other unofficial sources.

The Commissioner General added that the exam admission cards will be issued to candidates shortly. He also acknowledged that both he and the department have received multiple requests to postpone the exams, largely due to challenges posed by the country’s ongoing crises. 

However, Jayasundara said that the dates of the A/L examination were decided paying attention to the total time period required for covering all the subjects, adding that over recent years, national examinations have faced scheduling irregularities, a situation he hopes will stabilize by late 2025 or early 2026.

