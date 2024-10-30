Ashen Senaratne eyes parliamentary seat through National List

Ashen Senaratne eyes parliamentary seat through National List

October 30, 2024   12:57 pm

Social media activist Ashen Senaratne says that he expects to enter the Parliament through the national list in the upcoming General Election, although his nomination was rejected.

Senaratne stated that he recently joined the Independent Group No. 15 in Colombo, while expressing his aspiration to eventually lead the country, stating, “one day becoming the President of the country is my last hope.”

Senaratne became a controversial figure recently when the District Returning Officer rejected his nomination on behalf of an independent group for the Colombo District. Following this setback, he filed a petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the decision to dismiss his nomination. 

However, the Supreme Court, in a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Achala Vengappuli, and Priyantha Fernando, upheld the Returning Officer’s decision.

Despite the setback, Senaratne remains hopeful. He explained that while his name may not appear on the ballot, he believes that if Independent Group No. 15 garners significant support in Colombo, he could secure a seat through the national list.

“Those who truly care for the people stand apart, working independently rather than aligning with corrupt parties,” Senaratne added.

Furthermore, he expressed: “If a man gets older by size, Namal Rajapaksa will not come to the Parliament in his twenties. Ranil Wickramasinghe will not enter politics in his twenties. No one pulled them by the leg, no one hindered their journey. That is why such huge political figures have been born. Don’t judge anyone by looks. Measure him by his work...”

