Court orders to recall arrest warrant against Upul Tharanga

The Court of Appeal today (30) ordered to recall the arrest warrant issued by the Matale High Court against the Chairman of the Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), former Sri Lankan cricketer Upul Tharanga over failure to appear before the court pertaining to a match-fixing case.

The Court of Appeal had issued this order after considering an undertaking made by Upul Tharanga through his attorneys, stating that he would attend future hearings at the Matale High Court.

The relevant order was issued when a petition submitted by Tharanga requesting to invalidate the arrest warrant issued by Matale High Court over his failure to appear before the court was taken up today.

On October 08, the Matale High Court issued an arrest warrant against the Chairman of the Selection Committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), former Sri Lankan cricketer Upul Tharanga over failure to appear before the court pertaining to a match-fixing case related to an incident during the 2024 Legends Cricket Tournament.

However, the relevant case has been filed by Tharanga himself and he had left the country at the time for cricketing purposes without informing the court in that regard.