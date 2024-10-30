Petitions against waiving off EPF interest rates during debt restructuring dismissed

The Supreme Court has dismissed four petitions filed seeking a ruling that the fundamental human rights have been violated through the government’s recent decision to reduce the interest paid for the investments of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in treasury bills and bonds to 9%, under the domestic debt restructuring process.

This order was issued by the court today (30), after accepting the preliminary objections raised by several parties including the Attorney General that the relevant petitions cannot be maintained since Fundamental Rights petitions filed pertaining to the same matter have been dismissed earlier without taking into consideration.

The four petitions filed by several parties including the Katunayake Free Trade Zone Workers’ Union were taken up before the three-member Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumuduni Wickremesinghe and Achala Vengappuli today.