Railway Station Masters withdraw from ticketing duties

Railway Station Masters withdraw from ticketing duties

October 30, 2024   04:25 pm

The Railway Station Masters will refrain from all ticketing duties from 4.30 p.m. today (30), the Railway Station Masters’ Union announced.

However, the union also stated that there will be no disruptions to train services.

On Tuesday (29), the Railway Station Masters’ Union warned that they will launch a strike action starting from midnight today (30), if their demands are not met during the discussion with the subject minister.

The union decided to launch an immediate trade union action, over issues pertaining to the post of Railway Station Master.

However, President of the association Sumedha Somaratne mentioned that they arrived at this decision since no favorable response has been received from the authorities pertaining to issues of the Railway Station Masters including promotions, despite repeated demands.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

President assures decisive economic measures to protect banking sector and entrepreneurs (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

Intelligence on Arugam Bay attack is not foreign influence against the county - Minister (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

There is no travel ban on Sri Lanka  US Ambassador (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)

Gammanpila publicizes another committee report on Easter Sunday terror attacks (English)