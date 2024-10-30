Railway Station Masters withdraw from ticketing duties

The Railway Station Masters will refrain from all ticketing duties from 4.30 p.m. today (30), the Railway Station Masters’ Union announced.

However, the union also stated that there will be no disruptions to train services.

On Tuesday (29), the Railway Station Masters’ Union warned that they will launch a strike action starting from midnight today (30), if their demands are not met during the discussion with the subject minister.

The union decided to launch an immediate trade union action, over issues pertaining to the post of Railway Station Master.

However, President of the association Sumedha Somaratne mentioned that they arrived at this decision since no favorable response has been received from the authorities pertaining to issues of the Railway Station Masters including promotions, despite repeated demands.