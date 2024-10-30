Railway Station Masters temporarily call off strike

October 30, 2024   11:15 pm

Railway Station Masters have decided to temporarily call off their strike action from midnight today (October 30).

The decision was taken due to the Deepavali festival which falls tomorrow (October 31), according to the Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union.

Railway Station Masters had resorted to trade union action by withdrawing from all ticketing duties from 4.30 p.m. today (30).

However, the union had stated that there will be no disruptions to train services.

On Tuesday (29), the Railway Station Masters’ Union warned that they will launch a strike action starting from midnight today (30), if their demands are not met during the discussion with the subject minister.

The union decided to launch an immediate trade union action, over issues pertaining to the post of Railway Station Masters.

However, President of the association Sumedha Somaratne had stated that they decided to resrt to union action since no favorable response has been received from the authorities pertaining to issues of the Railway Station Masters including promotions, despite repeated demands.

