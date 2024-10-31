Accomplices of Army Chooty arrested with drugs worth over Rs. 285 mln

October 31, 2024   08:24 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two accomplices of the underworld figure known as “Army Chooty,” who is responsible for managing the drug operations of Nandun Chintaka Wickremaratne, also known as ‘Harak Kata’. 

The suspects were arrested while in possession of 7.4 kg of heroin and 1.17 kg of ‘ice’ drugs, also known as crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 285 million, according to the STF.

Based on information provided by army intelligence, the Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel conducted a joint operation in Piliyandala, leading to a significant drug seizure and multiple arrests. 

The operation targeted key figures connected to the notorious drug and organized crime networks of “Hark Kata” and “Army Chooti,” revealing an extensive drug trafficking operation.

During the raid, authorities apprehended two suspects linked to the network: 41-year-old Omalpage Dhammika Saman Kumara and 53-year-old Kankanam Arachchige Sujeewa.

The suspects were found in possession of heroin and “Ice” valued at over Rs. 285 million. The seizure included 7.415 kilograms of heroin and 1.017 kilograms of Ice, as well as a motorcycle and a lorry.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the case.

