52-Year-old woman attacked to death with sharp weapon in Wariyapola

A 52-year-old woman has died following a violent altercation involving a neighbour armed with a sharp weapon in the Wagolla area of Wariyapola.

She was reportedly attacked during a dispute and succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Wariyapola Hospital, police confirmed.

The victim, a resident of Bandara Koswatta, had been clearing branches from a fallen tree when an argument broke out with her neighbor, a 66-year-old man from the same area.

The suspect, who lived on adjacent government land, allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp weapon during the dispute.

Wariyapola Police have since arrested the suspect in connection with the incident and are conducting further investigations.