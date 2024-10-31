No housing for Ministers in Colombo - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the government’s primary focus will be on eradicating rural poverty, stating that effective governance demands proximity to the people.

Speaking at a public rally in Matara, the President highlighted the need for ministers to be embedded within local communities, rather than operating from Colombo.

President Dissanayake further stated that ministers in the upcoming Parliament will not be provided housing in Colombo. “We need a government that connects with the people directly,” he said, stressing that leaders must work in their districts to address local issues rather than remaining distant.

He outlined plans to establish a new cabinet and government after November 14, with a focus on developing “people’s leaders” dedicated to solving problems at the grassroots level.

“This government must reach the villages to do its work, and the most important task ahead is to eliminate poverty in rural areas,” President Dissanayake added.