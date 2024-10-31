PM discusses foreign employment and investment with Italian Ambassador

PM discusses foreign employment and investment with Italian Ambassador

October 31, 2024   10:08 am

Ambassador of Italy to Sri Lanka Damiano Francovigh has met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday (30). 

The meeting reinforced the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Italy and Sri Lanka, with both parties discussing key areas for enhanced collaboration, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

A primary focus of the meeting was on foreign employment opportunities in Italy, particularly the role of skilled migration, the statement added.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya underscored the importance of training Sri Lankan migrant workers through the Vocational Training Authority to support this demand. Both sides emphasized the role of supportive policies in attracting tourists and investors, recognizing their contributions to the nation’s economic development, it said.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Alberto Arcidiacono, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Italy, as well as key Sri Lankan officials, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Isurika Karunarathna, Director for Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election to commence tomorrow (English)