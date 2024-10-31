Maldivian President to visit Sri Lanka soon - envoy

A meeting between Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and High Commissioner of Maldives to Sri Lanka Masood Imad held at the Presidential Secretariat, on Wednesday (30).

During their discussion, the High Commissioner conveyed the Maldivian President’s intention to visit Sri Lanka soon.

They also explored ways to further enhance the long-standing friendship between the two nations, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The conversation touched on various areas of mutual interest, including the development of tourism, health, and education in both Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Deputy High Commissioner of Maldives to Sri Lanka Mrs. Fathimath Ghina was also present at the meeting, it added.

--PMD--