Two unidentified bodies found in Bogawantalawa and Peliyagoda

Two unidentified bodies found in Bogawantalawa and Peliyagoda

October 31, 2024   11:18 am

Two unidentified bodies have been found in separate incidents in the Bogawantalawa and Peliyagoda police divisions, the police said.

The first body has been discovered in the Kehelgamu Oya in Bogawana Waththa, Bogawantalawa last morning (30). 

Authorities said that the deceased is a male, aged between 35 and 40 years, with a height of 5 feet 2 inches. He was last seen wearing black long pants and a white short-sleeved shirt, and had an earring in the shape of an arrow in his left ear.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the body has been placed in the mortuary of the Dickoya District Base Hospital, according to police.

The Bogawantalawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

The other body has been found on the pavement along the Peliyagoda-Kandy road. Based on information received by the Peliyagoda Police last evening, an investigation was initiated into the incident. However, the identity of this deceased individual has not yet been confirmed.

Police state that an autopsy was performed, and the body has been placed in the mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital. 

The deceased is estimated to be aged between 55 and 60 years, with a height of 5 feet 5 inches. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray sarong and a red T-shirt. 

The Peliyagoda Police are also conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)