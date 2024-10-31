Enter Air commences flight services between Poland and Sri Lanka

Enter Air, the largest private airline operating in Poland has commenced flight services from Poland’s Warsaw to Colombo, marking the start of a new series of charter connections between Poland and Sri Lanka.

Commenced on October 30, 2024, this Warsaw-Colombo route will operate regularly until the end of March 2025, enhancing travel and tourism links between the two countries.

Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Enter Air’s inaugural aircraft was honored with a water salute, and passengers were warmly welcomed by a traditional dance performance arranged by Sri Lanka Tourism, celebrating the vibrant culture of the island.

--With agencies inputs