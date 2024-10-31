Enter Air commences flight services between Poland and Sri Lanka

Enter Air commences flight services between Poland and Sri Lanka

October 31, 2024   11:18 am

Enter Air, the largest private airline operating in Poland has commenced flight services from Poland’s Warsaw to Colombo, marking the start of a new series of charter connections between Poland and Sri Lanka.

Commenced on October 30, 2024, this Warsaw-Colombo route will operate regularly until the end of March 2025, enhancing travel and tourism links between the two countries.

Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Enter Air’s inaugural aircraft was honored with a water salute, and passengers were warmly welcomed by a traditional dance performance arranged by Sri Lanka Tourism, celebrating the vibrant culture of the island.

--With agencies inputs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

President reveals NPP's first budget proposal with focus on public sector salary hikes (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election begins (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)

'Will eliminate the need to solicit politicians for smooth business operations' - PM (English)