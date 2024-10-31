Ranil speaks out against revoking privileges of former Presidents

October 31, 2024   11:25 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe stresses that the privileges granted to former Presidents of the country should remain intact.

Speaking at a rally in Matale, Wickremesinghe emphasized that he does not require any privileges for himself and that the government must prioritize the safety of other former presidents.

Addressing the rally, he remarked, “Presidential residences are being removed. I don’t have a problem. I don’t live in a residence. It’s not a problem for me. Why are they chasing behind Chandrika? Just let her be in that house. I have nothing special, but for humanity… If Mahinda Rajapaksa requires security for himself…he is the one who ended the war, think about it…”

He further stated that if there are genuine security concerns, those should be addressed to anyone in need. 

 “Remove all the privileges provided to me, give it to others…Now it has been said that the salaries will be increased. Do what is said. Everyone’s support is there. I just ask them to protect this Parliament,” he added.

