China to provide emergency humanitarian aid worth Rs. 400M to Sri Lanka

The Chinese Government has decided to further provide a batch of Emergency Humanitarian Materials worth Rs. 400 million to Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

This aid comes in addition to a recent Emergency Assistance of Rs. 30 million in cash handed over to the President of Sri Lanka for flood relief efforts, according to the Chinese Embassy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya held a meeting with Qi Zhenhong, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday (30), where Ambassador Qi Zhenhong conveyed the Chinese government’s support for Sri Lanka’s flood relief efforts, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Qi for the People’s Republic of China’s timely generosity and support during this crucial period.

The discussion also extended to future engagements, with both parties emphasizing a commitment to deepening bilateral relations. In particular, they explored new avenues for investment and collaboration to foster economic growth and mutual prosperity.