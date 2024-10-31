Dilith Jayaweera vows to build a strong opposition to challenge and change existing system

October 31, 2024   02:44 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance and Gampaha District parliamentary candidate, entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera urged the public to vote for ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ to establish a strong opposition capable of challenging and changing the existing system.

He made this statement at a public meeting held in Raddolugama, as part of a series of gatherings leading up to the upcoming general election.

During the event, Jayaweera remarked, “Minister Vijitha Herath said that money wasn’t printed. If it had been, it would have had Anura Kumara’s signature on it. I was surprised; he’s been a parliament member for about 25 years and studied at Kelaniya University around the same time as I did. Currency printing isn’t just about printing paper rupees; it means increasing the country’s money supply. I honestly believe he may not understand this basic economic concept,” he added.

Explaining further, Jayaweera said, “Sri Lanka’s currency has increased liquidity, which means soon you’ll need more money to purchase goods. This will drive inflation.”

“We’ve launched this political campaign for you. Your vote won’t be in vain. For the first time, we are building a courageous opposition that exists to defend your interests,” he said.

