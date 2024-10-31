Special measles vaccination program next week

Special measles vaccination program next week

October 31, 2024   03:09 pm

The Ministry of Health has announced a special measles vaccination program to be conducted from November 4 to 9. 

This program targets individuals who have not previously been vaccinated against measles or who have only received a single dose.

According to Senior Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hasitha Tissera, the vaccination will take place in 12 selected districts across the island. 

Despite Sri Lanka’s eradication of measles, health authorities report a potential resurgence of cases in some areas since 2023.

The measles vaccine is typically administered to infants at 9 months of age, as the risk of contracting measles is particularly high before this age. 

Additionally, health officials warn that those who have not received the vaccine or have only had one dose remain vulnerable to the disease.

