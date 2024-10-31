7 injured in accident near Galle Face

Seven individuals have been injured and hospitalized after a three-wheeler collided with a motorcycle and a car near the Galle Face Green in Colombo this afternoon (31).

Police said that 05 persons who were travelling in the three-wheeler and two others who were on the motorcycle which was involved in the accident sustained injuries during the incident.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Colombo Fort Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.