PM vows to summon ex-President Ranil to provide evidence on bond scam

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya assures that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be summoned to provide evidence regarding the Central Bank bond scam in 2015.

Addressing a public meeting of the National People’s Power (NPP), the Premier went on to say that the NPP-led government would initiate legal action against every person who misappropriated public funds.

Commenting further, Dr. Amarasuriya added: “Ranil Wickremesinghe has claimed that I am not well versed in the Constitution and offered to teach me about it. Should I attend his lessons? He was rejected by the people 17 times, yet he refuses to give up. One of the major tenets of the Constitution is the sovereignty of the people. It is clear that Ranil Wickremesinghe has failed to grasp this concept.”

“If he did, he would not have postponed elections, refused to abide by the decisions of the Constitutional Council, and threatened its members or influenced the judiciary to obtain favourable rulings. He should first understand these basic concepts before teaching me about the Constitution. Therefore, we request Ranil Wickremesinghe to focus on his own affairs.”

“The people have granted us a mandate, and we are executing our duties in accordance with that mandate. Under no circumstances would we seek advice from Ranil Wckremesinghe. We do not require the advice of those who scammed the Central Bank. Legal action will be taken not only against those implicated in the Central Bank bond scam but also against every person who misappropriated public funds”, she expressed.