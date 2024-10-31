Fuel prices reduced

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (31).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 06 to Rs. 371 per litre, while Super Diesel has also been reduced by Rs. 06 to Rs. 313 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 92 Octane, Auto Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 371 (reduced by Rs. 6)

Super diesel – Rs. 313 (reduced by Rs. 6)

Octane 92 - Rs. 311 (not revised)

Auto Diesel - Rs. 283 (not revised)

Kerosene - Rs. 183 (not revised)

UPDATE: Meanwhile, the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) and Sinopec too have decided to revise its fuel prices, to match the state-owned oil company’s prices.