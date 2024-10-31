Former state minister Lohan Ratwatte remanded

October 31, 2024   09:17 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was arrested by Mirihana Police in Kandy, has been remanded until November 07 by the Nugegoda Additional Magistrate. 

Ratwatte, initially arrested in Kandy, was brought to the Mirihana Police Station before being presented to the magistrate this evening (31).

Police said that the former state minister was arrested in Kandy over an incident of discovering an unregistered car at his wife’s house in the Mirihana area of Nugegoda.

The car without registered number plates was found on October 26, 2024, according to police.

Police had found the luxury car in question during an inspection carried out based on information received by the police headquarters that there is a luxury car without number plates in a three-storied house in the Embuldeniya area in Mirihana, belonging to Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, the wife of former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte.

During the investigation, both Ratwatte and his wife had explained to the police that his mother-in-law resides in the said house. They had claimed that the car had been brought there three weeks ago by Ratwatte’s private secretary, who was recently found dead with gunshot injuries in the Katugastota area of Kandy.

