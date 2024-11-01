Postal voting for General Election 2024 continues on second day

The marking of postal votes for the upcoming General Election 2024 entered its second day today (01), after commencing on October 30.

The Election Commission announced that postal voting will take place at all police stations, District Secretariats, Election Commission offices, and the Offices of the IGP.

Additionally, postal voting will be available for the armed forces and other government institutions today (01) and on November 4, according to the Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Rathnayake.

The Election Commission further stated that postal voters who are unable to cast their votes on these designated days will be permitted to vote at the District Secretariat corresponding to their workplace location on November 07 and 08.