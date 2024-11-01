Heroin worth over Rs. 2 Billion seized in Sevanagala; husband and wife arrested

November 1, 2024   08:37 am

The total quantity of heroin taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Kiriwewa, Sevanagala yesterday (31) is approximately 53.65 kilograms, valued at over Rs. 2 billion.

The haul of drugs was found buried in plastic containers.

A husband and wife were arrested in connection with the discovery and have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation, according to the STF.

The discovery was made after a team of STF officers conducted a raid at 1st Lane, Nuge Galayaya, Kiri Wewa, within the Sevanagala Police Division.

During the inspection of the house and surrounding land, officers discovered 53 kg and 65 grams of heroin hidden in three plastic containers buried in the yard. The husband and wife residing at the address were arrested and handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

Further investigations revealed that the arrested female suspect is the sister of Omalpage Dhammika Samankumara, who had been previously arrested with heroin by STF officers on October 30.

It is reported that this is the largest quantity of heroin seized in recent times.

