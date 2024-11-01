3 dead, over 30 injured as bus carrying KDU students topples in Badulla

UPDATE: The death toll from the bus accident on the Badulla-Dunhinda road has increased to three while more than 30 others are injured and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, six injured persons are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Badulla Hospital.

At least two persons have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying around 40 passengers toppled across the road at Dunhinda Road in Badulla this morning (01), injuring 35 persons.

Two female students of the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) have been reported dead after the bus they were travelling in, while on a field trip, toppled down a precipice at Dunhinda Road in Badulla.

The injured passengers are being rushed to the Badulla Hospital, according to Ada Derana reporter.

A bus carrying a group of university students had reportedly overturned at around 7:45 a.m. today.

The accident had occurred between the third and fourth kilometer posts on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya main road, near the Dunhinda access road, after the bus collided with a bund.

According to police, a significant number of university students have sustained serious injuries in the accident.