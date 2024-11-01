3 dead, over 30 injured as bus carrying KDU students topples in Badulla

3 dead, over 30 injured as bus carrying KDU students topples in Badulla

November 1, 2024   09:37 am

UPDATE: The death toll from the bus accident on the Badulla-Dunhinda road has increased to three while more than 30 others are injured and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, six injured persons are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Badulla Hospital.

At least two persons have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying around 40 passengers toppled across the road at Dunhinda Road in Badulla this morning (01), injuring 35 persons.

Two female students of the Southern Campus of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) have been reported dead after the bus they were travelling in, while on a field trip, toppled down a precipice at Dunhinda Road in Badulla.

The injured passengers are being rushed to the Badulla Hospital, according to Ada Derana reporter.

A bus carrying a group of university students had reportedly overturned at around 7:45 a.m. today.

The accident had occurred between the third and fourth kilometer posts on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya main road, near the Dunhinda access road, after the bus collided with a bund.

According to police, a significant number of university students have sustained serious injuries in the accident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

Dilith vows to build a strong opposition to 'challenge and change' existing system (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

PM Harini holds wide ranging discussions with ILO, Italian, and Chinese Ambassadors (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

'Legal action will be taken against all who misappropriated public funds'  PM Harini (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Sri Lanka and across the world (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'The country needs an opposition that represents the people'  Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)

Gammanpila calls for public petition against President's alleged misuse of the law (English)