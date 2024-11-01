IMF team to visit Sri Lanka soon for third review under EFF program

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will soon visit Sri Lanka to discuss the third review under the country’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, according to Krishna Srinivasan, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department.

He made these remarks in response to a question during a press briefing held by the IMF today (01).

“Right after the new government came into office; we had a mission in Sri Lanka, where we held productive discussions with the President and his team. It is clear that Sri Lanka has made significant progress under the program, and these gains must be safeguarded. Measures need to be taken to build on the successes achieved so far,” he said.

Srinivasan further emphasized that the new government is fully committed to the IMF-supported program, particularly regarding fiscal and debt targets.

“A team from Sri Lanka was in Washington to continue discussions on the next review, and negotiations are ongoing. Good progress has been made. Our mission is to return to Sri Lanka to continue these negotiations for the next third review,” he stated.